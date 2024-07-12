OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 197,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VYM stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,928. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.57.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

