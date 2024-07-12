Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20, a PEG ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Omnicell by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.