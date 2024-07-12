Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Short Interest Update

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 560.4% from the June 15th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Onconetix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. Onconetix has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Onconetix alerts:

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.