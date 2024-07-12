One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.53

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 16683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLP. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $136,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,746,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,813 shares of company stock worth $464,521. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 847.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

