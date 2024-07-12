Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 5.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 730,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 903,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Opera Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. On average, analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,843,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

