Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.91 and last traded at $144.31. 1,653,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,563,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.