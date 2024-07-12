Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $82.94 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

