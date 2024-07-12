Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $66.20 million and $5.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.80 or 1.00043984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00070568 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06929455 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $20,589,943.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

