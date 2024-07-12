ORG Partners LLC Buys New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. TotalEnergies accounts for 0.6% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $566,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 800,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

