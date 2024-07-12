ORG Partners LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.73. The stock had a trading volume of 576,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,525. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

