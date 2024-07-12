ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 820.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 3.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $10.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.98. 627,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.47. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

