ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 58.4% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,953. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

