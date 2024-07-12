ORG Partners LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,214,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,310,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

