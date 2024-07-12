ORG Partners LLC Sells 881 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 669.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $772,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12,325.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.40. The company had a trading volume of 220,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,093. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.18 and a 12 month high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

