ORG Partners LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,872 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,104. The company has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.