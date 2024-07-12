ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 607,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. 14,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

