Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,901,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 828,832 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,954 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 785,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,175. i-80 Gold Corp. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

