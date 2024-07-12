Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,901,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 828,832 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,954 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.
i-80 Gold Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 785,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,175. i-80 Gold Corp. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on IAUX
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.