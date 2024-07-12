PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head to Head Review

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and PACCAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $399,335.00 59.45 -$972.26 million N/A N/A PACCAR $35.13 billion 1.54 $4.60 billion $9.64 10.70

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 0 8 5 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $113.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Given PACCAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 14.30% 31.71% 12.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PACCAR beats Mullen Automotive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.