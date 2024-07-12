Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 9,949,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 55,643,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.77, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.