Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $274,540.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $274,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,027,608 shares in the company, valued at $426,256,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PAYC stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

