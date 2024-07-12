Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 7,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,376. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

