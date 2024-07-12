PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $21.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,747. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.11. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

