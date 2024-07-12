Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$397,936.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$397,936.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total transaction of C$283,723.80.

On Friday, May 24th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 11,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.91 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.