Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.47. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $563.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

