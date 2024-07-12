Philcoin (PHL) Price Up 44.2% Over Last 7 Days

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $44.88 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

