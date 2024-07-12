PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $100.38. Approximately 1,002,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 990,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

