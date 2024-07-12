PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $100.38. Approximately 1,002,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 990,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.