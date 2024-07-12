Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Piraeus Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 31,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Piraeus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This is a positive change from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

