Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Up 1.9%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.27.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
