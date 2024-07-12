Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $105.01 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Polymath has a total market cap of $105.01 million and $6,232.04 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00119856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08201548 USD and is down -10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,176.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.