Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Brett Alan Cope Sells 2,750 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ POWL traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $142.12. 272,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,557. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Powell Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Powell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

