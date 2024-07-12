Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $37,970.95 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $37,970.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,176,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $23,987.76.

On Friday, July 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $4,383.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $6,825.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $14,020.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $147,635.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $73,428.00.

Priority Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.04 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

