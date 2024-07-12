Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Stock Up 4.2 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.