Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.