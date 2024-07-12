Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 88.3% in June

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 45,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,971. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

