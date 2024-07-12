Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 88.3% in June

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 45,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,971. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Psykey Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Psykey
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.