pufETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $466.47 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One pufETH token can currently be bought for $3,133.89 or 0.05363878 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pufETH has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $466.47 million and $3.67 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 490,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 490,638.15662485. The last known price of pufETH is 3,069.79188231 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,154,596.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.