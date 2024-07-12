Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up to $16.13

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $16.57. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 6,311 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.