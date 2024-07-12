QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,282.22 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $162,689.82 and $1,282.22 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.00 or 1.00014938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070341 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198631 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,820.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.