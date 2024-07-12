QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,281.96

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $162,689.58 and approximately $1,281.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.11 or 1.00217197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070398 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198631 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,820.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.