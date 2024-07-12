QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153,740.49 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $153,740.49 and $1,158.80 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001135 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,185.52 or 0.99870206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069329 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00195915 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,281.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

