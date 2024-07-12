Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quest Critical Metals Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded up 0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.22. Quest Critical Metals has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 0.50.

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

Further Reading

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

