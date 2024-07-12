Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 2.6 %

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,386. The firm has a market cap of $300.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

