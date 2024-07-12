Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.87

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $3.99. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

