Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.