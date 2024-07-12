Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 5.5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,666,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,180,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,292,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,459,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,292,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,459,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,806 shares of company stock worth $1,898,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,627,000 after buying an additional 4,247,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

