Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 1%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 690 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 689 ($8.83). Approximately 58,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 147,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682 ($8.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.09) price target on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Renewi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Renewi

Renewi Stock Up 1.0 %

Renewi Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £555.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,465.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 651.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 608.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Renewi’s payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Renewi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.