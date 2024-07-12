Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Update

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 9,390,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 17,615 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $113,969.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 777,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,422.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Replimune Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,420,000 after acquiring an additional 242,220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 721,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

