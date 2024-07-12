Reviewing Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Rackspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $97.42 million 4.80 -$11.88 million ($0.53) -37.42 Rackspace Technology $2.96 billion 0.20 -$837.80 million ($3.96) -0.67

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CEVA has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CEVA and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67 Rackspace Technology 2 4 2 0 2.00

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.16%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $2.31, indicating a potential downside of 11.11%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -12.91% -5.70% -4.94% Rackspace Technology -29.99% N/A -1.28%

Summary

CEVA beats Rackspace Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company's wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves' Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves' Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company's application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services. It also helps customers establish governance, operational, and architectural frameworks to mitigate risks and reduce inefficiencies to manage costs, achieve industry-specific compliance objectives, and enhance security. In addition, the company offers managed applications, including running large-scale SaaS applications for customers on its and public cloud infrastructure; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

