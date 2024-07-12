RH (NYSE:RH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.79.

RH stock opened at $266.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.59. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $341,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RH by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in RH by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

