Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $125.93 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,943.10 or 1.00054373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069155 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

