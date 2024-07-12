Robert W. Baird Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $83.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. 1,436,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,727. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

