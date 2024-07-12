Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,208,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,096,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 253,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.